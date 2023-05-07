LISTEN: Suspect who robbed motorist along R300 nabbed

Cape Town - A suspect who allegedly used a gas gun to rob a motorist along the R300 highway was arrested by metro police at the weekend. City traffic spokesperson, Maxine Bezuidenhout, said the man was caught along the R300 after allegedly trying to rob a motorist who (had) stopped.

“City traffic officers arrested a suspected robber in Kuilsriver (on Saturday) afternoon. “The officers were conducting a vehicle checkpoint at the Van Riebeeck Road exit on the R300 when a member of the public approached them and informed them of a robbery further along the R300, direction N2. Liesl Van Der Schyff · Suspected robber in Kuilsriver arrested “Officers responded, and found the vehicle, as described along the road before Stellenbosch Arterial, and two suspects, running away in different directions.

“The officers managed to apprehend the suspect who was carrying a firearm, which he pointed at them during the pursuit. They discovered that it was a gas gun, used to carry out the robbery – the suspect was detained at Kuilsriver SAPS,” said Bezuidenhout. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, SAPS confirmed a suspect was arrested on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition as well as a hijacked vehicle. Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg, said: “Our endeavours to serve and protect our communities from criminals yielded success when members of the Maitland Flying Squad arrested a 33-year-old man for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition as well as a hijacked vehicle in Japhta K Masemola Street, Khayelitsha on Thursday evening.

“The members were busy with patrols in the area when they received information about a hijacked vehicle that was driving in Khayelitsha. The vehicle was spotted and when the occupant (suspect) saw the police, he tried to escape but was apprehended. A .38 special revolver with ammunition was found and confiscated,” said Twigg. The suspect was due to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Monday. If you have any crime information, report it anonymously to CrimeStop on 08600 10111 or via the MYSaps app.