Home Affairs official ordered to jail for selling IDs and birth certificates

In 2022, Home Affairs official Kedibone Serumula received a slap on the wrist after she was found guilty of selling identity documents and birth certificates to foreign nationals who were in the country illegally. Serumula escaped jail time and received a suspended sentence.

However, the National Prosecuting Authority was not happy with this sentence and appealed it. They were successful, as the Polokwane High Court came to a new conclusion and ordered that Serumula serve an effective two years in jail. Provincial Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Matimba Maluleke said that between 2015 and 2016, Serumula, who was employed by the Department of Home Affairs in Lephalale as an Administration Officer, sold identity documents and birth certificates to foreign nationals who were in the country illegally.

“The documents were sold for between R2,000 and R2,500,” said Maluleke. The case was reported to Home Affairs investigators, and subsequently, a case of corruption was opened. Serumula was arrested by the Hawks in 2020 and released on bail. On October 12, 2022, she was found guilty on two counts of corruption and one count of contravention of the Immigration Act in the Polokwane Specialized Commercial Crimes Court.

Serumula received a suspended sentence for her crimes. Maluleke said the NPA, together with the Hawks, were not satisfied with the sentences, and an appeal was filed. “After reviewing the matter, the Polokwane High Court came to a new conclusion, and the accused was resentenced.” On the first corruption charge, Serumula was sentenced to four years' imprisonment, suspended for two years. It was the same for the other corruption charge.