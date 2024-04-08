Hustling teachers: Wholly suspended sentence for another Limpopo teacher who fraudulently pocketed almost R1 million

Limpopo teacher, Mmakolobe Mathar Ramashala, 45, pleaded guilty to charges of defrauding the provincial Department of Education of R918,000 when she appeared before the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. Ramashala was sentenced to a R100,000 fine or five years imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years when she appeared in court on Friday.

“During April 2012, the Polokwane-based Specialised Investigating Unit (SIU) received a proclamation for the investigation of serious maladministration in connection with the affairs of unlawful conduct by the official of the Department of Education,” said Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa, Limpopo spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks. “Between April 2010 and August 2012, Ramashala acted on the capacity of a director of her own company and rendered service to the department. As a result, she received payment amounting to R980,000 without authority or disclosing that she was doing remunerative work outside of public service.” Limpopo teacher, Mmakolobe Mathar Ramashala, 45, pleaded guilty to charges of defrauding the provincial Department of Education of an amount of R918,000. Picture: Hawks IOL has established that Ramashala, while working as a teacher, registered as a provider for scholar transport, which in law, required permission from her employer.

Mmuroa said the matter was transferred to the Polokwane-based Hawks' serious commercial investigation unit for further investigations. Ramashala was traced and issued with summons to appear in court. “The matter was investigated thoroughly until the accused (Ramashala) pleaded guilty on 10 counts of fraud and she was sentenced accordingly,” said Mmuroa.

Meanwhile, acting provincial head of the Hawks in Limpopo, Brigadier Desmond Alexander has welcomed the sentencing. Alexander also saluted the investigating team as well as the prosecutors for “excellent work done in ensuring that another fraudster is sentenced”. Earlier on Monday, IOL reported that a 52-year-old teacher, Refilwe Maphuthi Molepo, employed by the Limpopo Department of Education, has been sentenced to pay R60,000 fine or five years imprisonment wholly suspended for five years by the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Maphuthi Refilwe Molepo was sentenced to a wholly suspended sentence after she pleaded guilty to defrauding the Limpopo Department of Education. Picture: Hawks Molepo was sentenced on Friday after she pleaded guilty on 10 counts of fraud and contravention of Public Service Act. “During April 2012, a forensic investigator attached to the Polokwane-based Special Investigating Unit (SIU) received a proclamation for the investigation of serious maladministration in connection with the affairs of unlawful conduct by an official of the Limpopo Department of Education,” said Mmuroa. Between April 2010 and August 2012, the Hawks said Molepo acted in the capacity of a director of her own company, and rendered services to the Limpopo Department of Education.