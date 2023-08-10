Investigation launched into death of British doctor killed amid Cape Town taxi strike

The ongoing taxi strike in Cape Town has piqued the interests of international media after a British doctor was shot and killed during the taxi violence in Nyanga, Cape Town last week. International media outlets, including The Telegraph and The Daily Mail, have reported that the 40-year-old award-winning trauma and orthopaedic consultant was killed “when he took a wrong turn from the airport and drove into Cape Town's Nyanga township”.

It is reported that the doctor, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was on holiday in the Mother City with two others when he was killed in a shooting believed to be related to the ongoing taxi strike. Police said they are continuing with their investigation into the death of the British national. According to The Times, the doctor had been awarded a number of international fellowships for his work as a trauma and orthopaedic consultant at a hospital near London.

Violent protests erupted in Cape Town a week ago after taxi operators blocked highways and main roadways in protest against the clampdown by city officials against traffic offenders. Taxi operators had their vehicles impounded, with the city officials insisting they would only be released after operators paid the impound fee. On Thursday morning, IOL reported that motorists have been urged to proceed with caution as high risk areas have been flagged, namely Dunoon and Langa.