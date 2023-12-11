Independent Online
Jub Jub heads back to court: here’s what you need to know

Jub Jub, real name Molemo Maarohanye, is back in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Picture: Supplied

Published 39m ago

Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye is expected back in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The television presenter and musician is facing at least 13 charges, including rape, attempted murder and assault. The charges against the rapper date back to 2006.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), one of the complainants in the matter laid a charge of rape with police in February last year.

The NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane said the woman was in a relationship with Maarohanye.

She said the woman claimed to have been raped between 2006 and 2009 - during their relationship. Maarohanye has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The NPA said after seeing the first woman speak out about her ordeal on social media, more women decided that it was time to come forward and tell their stories about the humiliation and abuse they allegedly suffered at the hands of the accused.

At least three more women have indicated their willingness to give statements, sharing their own experiences with Maarohanye.

At his previous appearance, Magistrate Betty Khumalo dismissed Maarohanye's legal team's application to have the matter moved to a later date due to performances he has scheduled over the festive season.

IOL

