Jub Jub heads back to court: here’s what you need to know

The television presenter and musician is facing at least 13 charges, including rape, attempted murder and assault. The charges against the rapper date back to 2006.

Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye is expected back in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday .

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), one of the complainants in the matter laid a charge of rape with police in February last year.

The NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane said the woman was in a relationship with Maarohanye.

She said the woman claimed to have been raped between 2006 and 2009 - during their relationship. Maarohanye has pleaded not guilty to the charges.