Justice delayed is justice denied, argues Jub Jub’s lawyer after rape case postponed to February 2024

Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye’s lawyer has expressed dissatisfaction at the court’s decision to postpone his client’s rape and assault case to next year. Terrence Baloyi was speaking to the media following Jub Jub's appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The television presenter and musician is facing at least 13 charges, including rape, attempted murder and assault. The charges against the rapper date back to 2006. He is currently out on R10,000 bail. Baloyi said they have requested further particulars and they are not sure if they have been given everything that they need to further consult with their client. He argued that the continued postponement of the matter was negatively impacting on Jub Jub who had events scheduled for the festive season.

“Justice delayed is justice denied,” Baloyi said, adding that the defence team is hoping that they are able to proceed with the case in due time. He maintained that the charges against Jub Jub were not enough and alluded to a request for the matter to be struck off the court roll. “We requested further particulars because some things were not adding up - it’s still work in progress. We could not understand or comprehend some of the charges and there were insufficient details supplied, we want to take the matter forward,” Baloyi said.