Kidnapped Bangladeshi dies after rescue and other crime news stories that made headlines this week

Rustenburg - Kidnapped Bangladeshi businessman dies soon after his rescue in North West In North West, a 40-year-old kidnapped Bangladeshi national died soon after the police rescued him in Mahikeng.

He was kidnapped in Taung on November 22 and taken to Mahikeng where he was rescued two days later. North West police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the man was kidnapped when he was opening a gate at his home. "It is alleged three men forced him into their vehicle and drove to Mahikeng where he was kept at the background of a house in Magogoe. He was tied up," she said.

Funani said police followed up and traced the vehicle used in kidnapping the businessman, and the car was found in Magogoe outside Mahikeng. Police found him tied up, he collapsed when they untied him and he was certified dead at the scene. Aobakwe Ntsomane 32, Modisa Ralokwakweng, 31, Kabelo Badimo, 31, Thebe Vincent Motlogelwa, 33, and Omphile Cecil Mooketsi, 33, were arrested.

They have been charged with kidnapping and murder. The case against them was postpone to December 9 for bail application in the Molopo Magistrate's Court in Mmabatho. Hani’s killer Janusz Walus stabbed in prison

Chris Hani's assassin, Janusz Waluś, was stabbed inside prison two days before he was set to be released on parole. He was admitted in hospital following the stabbing incident at Kgosi Mampuru II prison in Pretoria. The Polish immigrant is serving a life sentence for killing Chris Hani on April 10 in 1993 at his home in Boksburg.

Hani was the general secretary of the SA Communist Party, a member of the ANC national executive committee and working committee when Walus shot him dead at his home in Boksburg. His assassination nearly plunge South Africa into a civil war. Waluś approached the Constitutional Court asking the court to set aside the Supreme Court of Appeal’s (SCA) decision to dismiss his leave to appeal against the Pretoria High Court’s judgment that upheld the refusal of his parole in March 2020. The Constitutional Court ruled a week ago, that he should be released on parole within 10 day.

Waluś, who was expected to be freed on parole on Thursday, would not be released until he has full recovered from the stabbing. “By agreement between his legal representatives and the state attorney, the matter of Mr Waluś’ parole will only be finalised after he has received the necessary medical clearance from medical team,” said Justice and Correctional Services Ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri. Four women arrested for selling lion cubs

In Boksburg, four women who were arrested for selling lion cubs appeared in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. "The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime investigation arose after a tip-off from Crime Intelligence was swiftly acted upon on Monday. “Following surveillance, a search and seizure operation netted four females, in Boksburg North. Three lion cubs, estimated to be around five weeks old, were rescued from them," said Hawks spokesperson, Captain Lloyd Ramovha.

Jorain Hill, 22, Megan du Plessis, 25, Yanndri Bekker, 27, and Lauren Bartholomew, 46, were charged with illegal dealing, possession and transportation of endangered species. The case against them was postponed to December 6 for a bail application. Brazilian woman arrested at OR Tambo with stash of cocaine

A Brazilian woman, Garcia Fortes Mariah Carvalho, 29, was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport attempting to smuggle 1.5kg of cocaine with a street value of R500 000 into South Africa. "The arrest was conducted through an intelligence-driven operation where Carvalho was identified and her luggage searched. About 1.5 kg of cocaine worth just over R500 000 was uncovered in a false compartment of her luggage. “The hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team has been entrusted with the docket," said Hawks spokesperson, Captain Lloyd Ramovha.