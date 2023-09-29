Klerksdorp murder accused is in Somalia

A man facing murder charges following a bloody fight at a parking lot in Klerksdorp in North West did not run away from his trial. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Wernich Botha works in Somalia and has gone back to work in that country.

"The State confirmed with his employer that he works in Somalia. We are aware that he has gone back to work," NPA spokesperson in North West division Henry Mamothame told IOL. He said the court did not restrict Botha's movement when he was granted R2,000 bail. He said it was premature to speculate that Botha would not appear in court next month.

"We know he works in Somalia… call me when he does not honour his next court date." He said the investigating officer took Botha's passport when he was arrested and returned it after he was granted bail. "We know he works in Somalia. He was given back his passport for work purposes. His movement is not restricted." Botha is facing murder charges following the death of Hilton Pretorius, the man he reportedly assaulted at the parking lot on September 2.

Pretorius spent over two weeks in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Tshepong Hospital. Botha also reportedly assaulted PW Roos. Botha is facing an attempted murder charge in the Pretorius matter, and a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm for the attack on PW Roos.

The attempted murder charge was expected to change to murder at his next court appearance on October 19. Footage of the incident went viral on social media platforms, leading to Botha's arrest. Online news outlet News24 reported on Friday that Botha left South Africa just days after Pretorius died in hospital

According to the news outlet, Pretorius' family said they had been misled. Pretorius' brother, Danie, told the publication that they were told Botha had surrendered his passport. "I spoke to the police, and they told me that they could not confirm if he had left the country and that I should contact the NPA to get confirmation," Danie told News24.