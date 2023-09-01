Lesotho man who paid R4,000 and signed forms for South African ID to spend weekend in jail

Lesotho national, 33-year-old Bokang Johannes Phello was remanded in custody when he appeared before the Bethal Magistrate’s Court on charges of identity fraud. Spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said the case against Phello was postponed to Monday next week, for further investigation.

Earlier, Sekgotodi said the Hawks in Mpumalanga had arrested the 33-year-old after he allegedly offered money to an official of the Department of Home Affairs in a bid to get a South African identity document. According to the Hawks, Phello was in possession of a South African identity document, with his photo attached to it, but with someone else’s details, including names. Lesotho national, Bokang Johannes Phello was remanded in custody when he appeared before the Bethal Magistrate’s Court on charges of identity fraud. Picture: Supplied/ Hawks “The suspect approached a Home Affairs official to request assistance to apply for a valid identity document as he had obtained employment, and he wanted to open a bank account,” Sekgotodi said at the time.

“The (Home Affairs) officer told him that he knew someone who could assist. The matter was reported to the department,” she said. The immigration officer was subsequently included in the set-up to trap the man. “They met and agreed on the payment date,” said Sekgotodi.