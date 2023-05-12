Life imprisonment for crime intelligence cop who killed his girlfriend after claiming she killed herself

Durban - A police constable who killed his girlfriend and said she had killed herself has been sentenced to life imprisonment. Constable Silas Masemola, 25, was convicted last month of the murder of his girlfriend, Puleng Khumalo.

This week, the South Gauteng High Court sentenced Masemola to life imprisonment for the premeditated murder of Khumalo. According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), 31-year-old Khumalo was killed on April 4, 2022, at around 4pm at Protea Ext 39 in Soweto. Masemola, who was attached to Crime Intelligence, shot and killed Khumalo while she was in the bathroom.

“He, however, told the police that the deceased shot herself using his service pistol,” said Ipid national spokesperson Robbie Raburabu. “Upon investigation, it was established that the deceased could not have shot herself, and the member was placed under arrest by Ipid.” Raburabu said Constable Masemola was dismissed from the SAPS as a result of recommendations from Ipid.

The court declared Masemola unfit to possess a firearm. He was also denied leave to appeal his conviction and sentence. In another incident, a Western Cape cop was arrested for killing his girlfriend following an argument.

It is alleged that the officer went looking for his girlfriend at her home on January 2. “When he couldn’t find her at home, he drove to town and found her in the company of her family members,” said Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping. “The officer allegedly demanded that she get into his car, and when she refused, he took out his service pistol and shot at the girlfriend and her cousin seven times.