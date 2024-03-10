Limpopo man stabs girlfriend to death in domestic dispute

A Limpopo man is currently under police guard in hospital after he murdered his girlfriend in what is believed to be a domestic dispute. The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the murder took place on Thursday, March 7 at about 4pm in Dan Village, Ritavi.

The 37-year-old man is alleged to have stabbed his 33-year-old girlfriend to death at his home in Extension 2. “Police responded to the scene after receiving a complaint. Upon their arrival together with the paramedics, the victim was found lying in a pool of blood with an open wound. She was certified dead at the scene,” Ledwaba said. The man then tried committing suicide after murdering his girlfriend.

“Preliminary investigations then revealed that the woman was stabbed with a sharp object by her boyfriend who thereafter, attempted to commit suicide by consuming a poisonous substance. “The suspect was rushed to the hospital where he was admitted under police guard,” Ledwaba said. Limpopo Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident.

“Domestic violence is a serious issue, and we urge individuals facing domestic-related challenges to seek psycho-social support from professionals or support organizations. We also emphasize the importance of community members reporting any signs of domestic abuse or violence promptly to law enforcement authorities,” Hadebe said. The man is expected to appear before the Ritavi Magistrate’s Court soon on a charge of murder. The police investigation is ongoing.

In a separate incident, a 30-year-old man appeared in the Mecklenburg Magistrate’s Court charged with the murder of a man he had been consuming alcohol with. The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim during a drinking session at a liquor store in GaMampa Village in the early hours of Saturday morning, March 2. [email protected]