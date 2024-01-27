Limpopo taxi owner dies in hail of bullets during attack by gunmen travelling in Audi Q7

Police at Moletlane in Limpopo are investigating a case of murder, after a 42-year-old taxi owner Madimetsa Benny Kekana was gunned down at Moletlane, next to a filling station. The gruesome murder happened on Thursday night, according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“According to the information received, the taxi owner and his friend were driving to the friend's residence. On arrival, the friend got out of the taxi to enter the yard. Suddenly, an Audi Q7 motor vehicle emerged and blocked the taxi in front, and multiple gunshots were reportedly fired at the taxi owner,” said Ledwaba. It was later discovered that the taxi owner had been shot dead by the unknown assailants while he was inside his taxi. He was declared dead by members of the emergency medical services upon their arrival at the crime scene.

“The police visited the scene, and empty cartridges of rifle and 9mm pistol were found, and a case of murder was opened,” said Ledwaba. A taxi boss was fatally shot while he sat in his taxi, after he arrived at his friend’s residence. File Picture: Mujahid Safodien Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers has condemned the “senseless” killing. “These criminals must be hunted down and be found to face the full might of the law,” said Scheepers.

“Anyone with information that can assist police in the investigation may contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Zacharia Maleka at 082 759 5017, crime stop number 08600 10111, nearest police station or share information on My SAPS App.” Last year, IOL reported that armed assailants had shot and killed three people, including a taxi owner at Mohodi in the Mogwadi policing area outside Senwabarwana. “Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the three men were at a local food outlet when unknown suspects driving in a white Audi opened fire on them and then fled the scene,” Ledwaba said at the time.