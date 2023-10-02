Liquor in spaza shop: Police seize R20,000 worth of alcohol being sold in a tuck shop

Police in Mpumalanga have arrested a Somalian man in his early 20s, during Operation Shanela, for allegedly selling liquor inside a spaza shop in Standerton. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said more than 330 litres of alcohol, valued at about R20,000 was confiscated on Saturday.

He said during an operation, police had noticed “suspicious movements and gatherings” at the business premises which also operated as a tuck shop (spaza shop). “When police investigated, it was discovered that illegal liquor trading activities were being conducted inside the premises. The said foreign national, from Somalia, is alleged to be behind these whole shenanigans hence he was arrested,” said Mohlala. Police arrested a man in his 20, and seized alcohol worth R20,000 which he was allegedly selling in a spaza shop in Mpumalanga. Photo: SAPS “On further verification, the astute members also discovered that he does not even have valid documentation to be in South Africa hence a charge for contravention of the Immigration Act was laid against him in addition to the one of selling liquor without a licence.”

Mohlala said police investigators are working in conjunction with the Department of Home Affairs pertaining to the status of the Somalian man in South Africa. Police arrested a man in his 20, and seized alcohol worth R20,000 which he was allegedly selling in a spaza shop in Mpumalanga. Photo: SAPS During the same operation, three other people were issued with fines for contravention of the Road Traffic Act. “The man who was arrested for illegal liquor trade will appear at the Standerton Magistrate's Court today, Monday 02 October 2023 facing the outlined charges,” said Mohlala.

Meanwhile, the provincial commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela said liquor outlets within the province will be closely monitored. The province has recently experienced a spate of fatal shooting incidents at different liquor outlets. Last month, two people lost their lives at KaNyamazane in Mpumalanga when two unidentified assailants entered a tavern after midnight and fired shots “indiscriminately” at the patrons.

At least 14 other patrons were injured in the shooting, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said at the time. He said one patron died at the scene, while another patron died during the day. “Another person who was among the victims that were shot at the tavern has since succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, September 17,” he said.