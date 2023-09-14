Load shedding chokes R8,000 coins heist case, as seven accused men are remanded in custody

The bail bid by seven men arrested for alleged links to the August 11 cash-in-transit robbery where R8,000 in coins were stolen from a Fidelity truck was postponed due to load shedding. The seven accused men appeared before the Tonga Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga on Wednesday and their bail application was postponed. The arrested men, including four police officers, were remanded in custody.

Spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said the bail application of the seven men will resume later this month. “The seven accused appeared before the court on the tenth day of their bail application. The case did not proceed due to load shedding,” said Sekgotodi. The cash-in-transit heist scene where R8,000 in coins was stolen in Mpumalanga. Picture: SAPS “The case was postponed to September 21, 26 and 27, for further cross examination. The accused remain in custody.”

Four of the accused men are police officers who were arrested after police followed up on information regarding a SA Police Service (SAPS) Flying Squad vehicle that was transporting illegal firearms on August 17, in Malelane, Mpumalanga. After their arrest, the four police officers joined the list of three suspects who had already been arrested for the same crime. Sekgotodi said the four members of the SAPS are highway patrol police sergeants — Collen Suprian Nonyane, 44, Sunday Peace Mashego, 39, Sibusiso Musa Vilakazi, 38, and Bhekinkosi Stanley Godi, 39.

“During their arrest for possession of illegal firearms, one of the firearms was found to have been stolen from Malelane during the cash-in-transit robbery,” said Sekgotodi. The four police sergeants have joined co-accused taxi driver Mosa Bhekifa Ngwenyama, 30, spaza shop cashier Malawian national, Ali Obi Ebrahim, 24, and 44-year-old Mfanasibili Lawrence Lubisi. Three men Mosa Bhekifa Ngwenyama, Ali Obi Ebrahim and Mfanasibili Lawrence Lubisi were initially arrested after the cash-in-transit heist were R8,000 in coins was stolen. Picture: Hawks The Hawks said Lubisi works as a messenger for the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development and is the homeowner at the premises where police seized several items, including two stolen vehicles, a Ford Ranger Wildtrak and a Mercedes-Benz ML350.

The Hawks in Mpumalanga said they have launched a manhunt to find an additional suspect linked to the August 11 cash-in-transit heist. Sekgotodi said 29-year-old Zola Martin Mnisi, of Swalala Trust in Mpumalanga is allegedly linked to the heist. The Hawks in Mpumalanga have launched a manhunt for 29-year-old Zola Martin Mnisi after the Nkomazi Magistrate’s Court issued a warrant for his arrest in connection to a heist. Picture: Supplied/ Hawks “The suspect was linked to a cash-in-transit robbery which happened in Malelane on August 11,” Sekgotodi said at the time.

On the day, Sekgotodi said an armoured Fidelity vehicle was travelling from Malelane towards Tonga when it came under attack from armed assailants. “Approximately 15 kilometres from the N4, the armoured vehicle was rammed by a C-Class Mercedes-Benz. The armoured vehicle lost control and overturned. It was then bombed, and an undisclosed amount of money was stolen,” she said. The money was destined for a business operating in Tonga. After the incident, the Hawks said the money stolen from the crime scene was R8,000 in coins.