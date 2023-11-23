LOOK: Cape Town police seize R100 million worth of counterfeit goods

Police in the Western Cape confiscated counterfeit goods worth R100 million in Bellville on Wednesday.
Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut said its efforts to clamp down on the illegal trade yielded success as the take-down operation with the SA Police Service (SAPS), Customs and Excise and brand protectors resulted in truckloads of fake clothing, watches, perfumes, and other apparel.
“A multimillion-rand take-down operation kicked off at around 11am with a search warrant at a shopping complex close to the Bellville taxi rank where two similar operations have been conducted in the last six months,” Traut said.
“Upon the arrival of SAPS, shopkeepers abandoned their stores and fled the scene, but this did not prevent the operation from continuing,” he said.
“Although arrests are yet to be made, counterfeit goods valued at over R100 million as well as 30 vehicles that were used to store stock in the parking area were seized.”
The Western Cape police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, who termed the trade in counterfeit goods as economic sabotage of the fiscus of the country, attended the crime scene to inspect the operation and to express his appreciation towards the members of the team who ensured the successful removal of fake products from the streets.
Patekile issued a stern warning to building owners and landlords who were well aware of the illegal activities on their premises and stated they were also in the sights of the SAPS.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Police said the value of the confiscated goods could change.
IOL