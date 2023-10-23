Major KZN route closed to traffic following multi-vehicle crash

The M7 at the N2 interchange outside Durban was closed to traffic on Monday following a multi-vehicle crash. It is alleged that the truck travelling towards Bluff lost control and ploughed into the vehicles, however, police officers from the Road Traffic Inspectorate and Metro Police were on the scene and will be investigating further.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, said emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle and truck collision on the M7 Durban-bound at the N2 traffic lights. He said paramedics arrived on the scene to find chaos as multiple vehicles were strewn across the lanes, including a truck carrying corn lying on its side. Jamieson said paramedics requested more resources be dispatched and began treating the truck driver who was still inside his truck.

#KZNtraffic #Durbantraffic @ALS Paramedics responded to a multi vehicle and truck collision on the M7 Durban Bound at the N2 Robots. Paramedics arrived on the scene to find chaos as multiple vehicles were strewn across the lanes including a truck carrying corn lying on its side. pic.twitter.com/DBqHfYuCCw — Se-Anne Rall (@seannerall) October 23, 2023 “Approximately 10 patients had sustained various injuries and they were stabilised on the scene by various ambulances before being transported to various Durban hospitals for the further care that they required,” he said.

He added that the Pinetown-bound carriageway was closed due to the truck lying on its side with the load of corn spilled across all the lanes.

