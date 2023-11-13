Man allegedly murders grandfather after complaints of too many girlfriends at the house

A 22-year-old man appeared in the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court on Friday in Mpumalanga after he allegedly murdered his 75-year-old grandfather. Siyabonga Sanderson faces charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

He was arrested after his grandfather, Albert Sanderson’s body was exhumed at their place of residence in Swalala near White River on Thursday, November 9. According to information presented by the State, on November 6, Sanderson is alleged to have had an argument with his grandfather about relations with numerous women. This is after his grandfather reprimanded him about bringing different “girlfriends” to his house.

Sanderson is alleged to have punched his grandfather who fell to the ground. He further dug a hole in the backyard and buried his grandfather in a shallow grave. The provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Monica Nyuswa said during Sanderson’s appearance, he told the court he would be conducting his own defence in the criminal matter. He further submitted that he would not be bringing an application for bail as he was aware that the State would oppose the application due to the seriousness of the offence.

Sanderson has been remanded in custody. The matter has been postponed until January 30, for further investigation.