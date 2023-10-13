Man arrested for murder and attempted murder in Limpopo, escaped from police van

Police at Motetema, in Limpopo, have launched a manhunt for a 31-year-old Thapelo Sebola who allegedly escaped from lawful custody. It is alleged that on Thursday, members of SA Police Service’s Motetema detectives were transporting Sebola from Polokwane prison to Motetema.

“Apparently when driving along D4100 Road at Mogaladi junction, next to Tompi Seleka Agricultural College, the suspect allegedly escaped from the police van and fled into the bushes,” according to Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, provincial police spokesperson in Limpopo. He said circumstances surrounding the escape were being investigated. Police in Limpopo have launched a massive manhunt after a man arrested for serious crimes including murder and attempted murder, Thapelo Sebola, escaped from custody. Picture: SAPS Sebola is facing serious charges that include murder and attempted murder reported at Motetema and Lebowakgomo respectively.

“The police have immediately activated a manhunt for the fugitive,” said Ledwaba. “The provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has called upon the community to assist with information that can lead to the re-arrest of the suspect.” Anyone with information that can assist police in re-arresting Sebola should contact the nearest police station or share information on the My SAPS App, said Ledwaba.

On Wednesday, IOL reported that eight awaiting trial prisoners had escaped from holding cell at Mankwe Magistrate's Court in Mogwase after overpowering a court orderly. At the time, North West police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the policeman was escorting one of the men from the courtroom to the cells when the group overpowered him. The incident occurred on Tuesday. In another incident, IOL also reported on Wednesday that three awaiting trial prisoners had escaped from the court holding cells in De Aar in the Northern Cape.