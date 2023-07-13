A 44-year-old man, Abrar Jamel Hassen, was released on R10,000 bail when he appeared before the Musina Magistrate’s Court after he was found with more than 100 televisions which were stolen during a hijacking incident in Gauteng. Hassen led police at Musina, in the Vhembe District, to a warehouse where at least 107 television sets were recovered and he was charged for possession of stolen property.

Limpopo provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the man was nabbed earlier in the week at the China Mall in Musina. Ledwaba said police officers who were on duty became suspicious when they saw Hassen carrying a television. “The suspect was approached and questioned. He failed to give reasonable answers. Upon preliminary investigations, over 100 Samsung 32-inch televisions were recovered at a storeroom,” said Ledwaba.

Police discovered that the televisions sets were stolen during a hijacking incident which occurred in October last year at Vosloorus, in Gauteng. “The suspect was immediately arrested and a number of 107 televisions were confiscated. They are worth R375,000,” said Ledwaba. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has commended the officers who recovered the stolen televisions and arrested the 44-year-old man.

Last month, a Pretoria man was arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of numerous cellphones which had been stolen during a robbery at a Pep store. The cellphones, which were fitted with tracking devices, had been stolen during a robbery in Mabopane, north of Pretoria. Police spokesperson in Tshwane, Warrant Officer Johan van Dyk said robbers unwittingly stole a gadget which contained a tracking device, and police were soon knocking on their door.