Man in court for financing three cars for R1 million and fleeing to India

A 31-year-old man who allegedly financed three cars and then fled to India has been arrested. Vinod Kumar Polepalli made his first appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of fraud.

Spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (known as the Hawks) Warrant Officer Noloyiso Rwexana said it was alleged that in January 2021, the bank received applications for three vehicles financed from the accused at a car dealership in Wonderboom. “The bank began its investigation when Polepalli failed to pay the monthly instalments,” Rwexana said. “They discovered that the accused allegedly provided fraudulent documents for the applications before he went back to his country of origin, India.”

Rwexana said the matter was handed over to the Hawks for further probing and the bank was prejudiced by more than R1 million. “A warrant for his arrest was issued and circulated on all ports of entry.” Polepalli was arrested and remains behind bars.

He is expected to a make a formal application for bail on November 6. In May this year, a Limpopo woman who was found guilty of using fraudulent documents to finance a car, was sentenced to pay R10,000 or spend two years in jail. Spokesperson for the Hawks in Limpopo, Lieutenant-Colonel Matimba Maluleke said the Hyundai Atos valued at over R340,000 was financed by Wesbank in 2022.