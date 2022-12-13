More arrests expected in Mpumalanga’s R60 million vehicle licence fraud

Durban - More arrests are expected to take place in the Mpumalanga R60 million vehicle licence fraud on Tuesday morning. To date, 14 people have been arrested and are out on R15 000 bail.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson, Simon Zwane, said The National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit and the Hawks were going out to arrest fleet vehicle owners and representatives of companies suspected of involvement. Earlier this year 14 officials including former employees of the Mpumalanga department of community safety, security and liaison, and staff members from various registering authorities including Mbombela, Piet Retief, Lydenburg and Delmas, were arrested. “It is alleged that the fleet owners and company representatives conspired with the officials to have vehicle licence fees and arrears, worth millions of rands, written off.

“Vehicles discs indicating zero amounts owed would then be issued to owners. “In exchange, the owners or representatives would deposit 50% of the amounts owing into the personal accounts of the officials as gratification.” The 14 accused were arrested and charged with fraud, corruption, and money laundering.

Story continues below Advertisement

They appeared in court this week and according to Zwane the case was postponed to February. The suspects are aged between 36 and 54. Zwane said once arrested, the additional suspects would make their first appearance in court on December 14. The Department urged members of the public to report fraud and corruption to the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit at [email protected] or by sending a WhatsApp message to 083 293 7989.

Story continues below Advertisement