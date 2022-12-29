Mpumalanga cops intercept Ford Ranger body being towed to Eswatini

Pretoria - The body structure of a white, 2016 model Ford Ranger 2.2, 4x4 single cab vehicle with Gauteng registration number plates has been confiscated by the police at Oshoek port of entry linking South Africa and Eswatini. “According to the (police) report, the said body structure of the car was being towed in the trailer by a white Ford Ranger double cab and it was reportedly heading to the Kingdom of Eswatini when it was intercepted by the members,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The SAPS records do not indicate any information that suggests that the seized item was somehow stolen. However preliminary investigation indicates that proper procedures with regard to selling of estate could have been disregard as the owner is deceased, hence police have seized the body structure for further investigation.” Earlier this week, two suspects from Mpumalanga had their Christmas festivities cut short after they were arrested by police for vehicle theft. The suspects aged 25 and 43 were nabbed as they tried evading police operations.

According to Mohlala the duo entered the Kruger National Park to avoid the police operations along the N4. “The suspects tried to avoid police operations conducted by opting for the holidaymakers' routes in Kruger National Park. “It is alleged that after entering the park via Numbi gate with the suspicion of avoiding police operations on the N4, and possibly aimed at exiting the park either via Malelane or Komatipoort gates.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Feeling freedom at the park, they decided to spend some time at the Afsaal picnic area. Unknowingly that tracker had already picked up the signal for one of the vehicles,” Mohlala said. The tracker alerted police and SanPark security personnel who intercepted one of the vehicles. Upon his arrest, the suspect was not going to go down alone and revealed to officials that a second stolen vehicle was parked in the picnic area.

Story continues below Advertisement