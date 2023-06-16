Mpumalanga gunman shoots five relatives including three children

Cape Town - A 32-year-old man has been taken into police custody after he is alleged to have murdered five of his relatives in Mpumalanga on Thursday evening. The victims include a 71-year-old grandmother, three children aged 3, 8, and 10, and one of the relatives a 22-year-old woman survived the shooting incident.

Police said the woman is fighting for her life in hospital. According to the provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli the incident took place in Piet Retief just after 6pm. “The shocking incident is said to have occurred in Piet Retief around 6.15pm on June 15, 2023. According to the report, a family member is said to have left home to purchase some food and on his return, he noticed something strange as the sound of the radio inside the house was so loud and this was unusual to him.

“After knocking at the door without a response, he broke it to gain entry. Once inside, he reportedly met the suspect, who is a family member in possession of a firearm. “It was not long before he saw the lifeless body of his grandmother as well as his sister laying on the floor. Fortunately, the sister was still alive and she was taken to hospital for medical treatment. “Sadly, the lifeless bodies of three children were also found in separate bedrooms,” Mdhluli said.

When police and paramedics arrived at the scene, the children and the grandmother were declared dead at the scene. Police have opened a case with four counts of murder and one of attempted murder. According to Mdhluli, some cartridges as well as ammunition were found on the scene by police.