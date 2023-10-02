North West man handed life behind bars for raping his ex-girlfriend

A North West man who raped his ex-girlfriend in Bodibe village, near Itsoseng, was this week sentenced to life imprisonment the Itsoseng Regional Court. Amogelang Masondo, who had been previously convicted of rape when he was 17, has now been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his ex-girlfriend, and he was also sentenced to another five years for kidnapping.

He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm. Masondo’s conviction comes from an incident that occurred on the night of June 25, 2021, in Bodibe village, near Itsoseng, wherein the accused met the complaint while walking with another man. “He then threatened her before forcibly taking her to his friend’s place, where he repeatedly raped her overnight,” NPA regional spokesperson Henry Mamothame said.

“He then let her go, subsequently leading her to report the matter to the police. He was arrested on June 28, 2021, and the court denied him bail. He pleaded not guilty to the charges,” Mamothame said. In aggravation of sentence, the state prosecutor, advocate Molefe Moyawa, argued that the accused cannot be rehabilitated and he is likely to re-offend as he had been previously convicted of rape when he was 17 years of age. He was also found to have been previously convicted of culpable homicide. Advocate Moyawa also argued that the accused violated the complainant’s right to dignity and freedom of movement.