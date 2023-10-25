Notorious suspect linked to NIU officer’s murder killed in shootout with cops

A notorious suspect, linked to a spate of crime across KwaZulu-Natal, has been shot dead following a heated gun battle with police. The suspect, known as “Poison”, was also linked to the murder of National Intervention Unit (NIU) member, Warrant Officer Sthembiso Mazibuko in Ntuzuma C Section last week.

Speaking to IOL, Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo, confirmed that the suspect was fatally wounded in a shootout with police in Inanda on Tuesday. “One firearm with live rounds of ammunition was found in his possession. A case of attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearm with ammunition and inquest was reported at Inanda police station,” Mhlongo said. In the shootout that claimed Mazibuko's life, KwaZulu-Natal police said officers had been following up on information when they pounced on the suspects.