Notorious suspect linked to NIU officer’s murder killed in shootout with cops

A notorious suspect, linked to a spate of crime across KwaZulu-Natal, has been shot dead following a heated gun battle with police.
The suspect, known as “Poison”, was also linked to the murder of National Intervention Unit (NIU) member, Warrant Officer Sthembiso Mazibuko in Ntuzuma C Section last week.
Speaking to IOL, Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo, confirmed that the suspect was fatally wounded in a shootout with police in Inanda on Tuesday.
“One firearm with live rounds of ammunition was found in his possession. A case of attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearm with ammunition and inquest was reported at Inanda police station,” Mhlongo said.
In the shootout that claimed Mazibuko's life, KwaZulu-Natal police said officers had been following up on information when they pounced on the suspects.
“After the shootout, four people who were in the house, two men and two women, were (found) fatally wounded. Another police officer also sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to hospital for immediate medical attention,” spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said.
He added that one of the fatally wounded suspects was on the police's most wanted list. He was wanted in connection with at least 12 murders across Durban North. Some of his victims were members of the Community Policing Forum.
IOL