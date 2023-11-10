NPA to proceed with bail application of Phala Phala suspects

The Limpopo NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi stated that the third suspect was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) yesterday. “We have received a call this morning from the attorney for accused number one Emanuwela David stating that he is not available, therefore, we shall proceed with the bail application of accused number two Froliana Joseph and accused number three who will be making the first appearance today.” The suspects are facing four counts of theft, house breaking and money laundering after breaking into Ramaphosa’s house where they stole an undisclosed amount of US currency at Phala Phala farm on January 8, 2020,

The NPA stated that before the theft at Ramaphosa’s house, David and two other suspects entered Stokkiesdraai farm believing that it was Phala Phala farm but later discovered that it was a wrong house. “They broke and entered but nothing was stolen. The following night they located the Phala Phala farm where they broke, entered and stole US$580 000.” However, the former Spy boss Arthur Fraser claimed in his affidavit that the amount stolen from the furniture of the president was between $4 - $8million.