Officials intercept 28 Bangladeshi nationals shortly after landing at OR Tambo International Airport

The Border Management Authority has intercepted 28 Bangladeshi nationals who had landed at the OR Tambo International Airport on a flight from Dubai. Spokesperson of the Border Management Authority, Mmemme Mogotsi said on Saturday evening, the law enforcement agency conducted an intelligence-driven operation on a flight from Dubai.

“A total of 28 Bangladeshis were intercepted on arrival at OR Tambo International Airport and during the operation, 27 (of the) Bangladeshis were found to be in possession of fraudulent visas and one Bangladeshi did not have a visa at all,” she said. “The travellers were in contravention of the South African Immigration Act by possessing fraudulent travel documents. The Bangladesh nationals arrived in the country with visitors’ visas and were denied entry.” The Border Management Authority said 27 Bangladeshi nationals were found to be in possession of fraudulent visas and one did not have a visa at all, as required. File Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng Meanwhile, commissioner of the Border Management Authority, Dr Michael Masiapato has commended the operation carried out by officials and the intercepting of the Bangladeshi nationals.

He said the success highlights the importance of collaborations with embassies and foreign missions in verifying visa legitimacy, and he also encouraged improvements on detection systems. Masiapato also emphasised the need for continued efforts in confiscating illegal documents especially at this critical moment where South Africa is holding general elections. Commissioner of the Border Management Authority, Dr Michael Masiapato. Picture: Supplied/BMA “I commend the diligent efforts of our immigration officers in intercepting the Bangladesh nationals,” he said.

“The Border Management Authority’s vigilance and commitment to maintain the integrity of our immigration system is exemplary. This operation underscores the importance of our continuous efforts to secure our borders and ensure that all entrants comply with our legal requirements.” The Border Management Authority said it will continue to tighten its detection systems at South Africa’s ports of entry. Four hundred more Border Management Authority’s junior border guards are in the process of entering the system, following their pass-out parade held last week.