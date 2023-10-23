Self-proclaimed philanthropist, Malcolm X, will spend the week behind bars after he was arrested for corruption at the weekend. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Malcolm, Desmond Campbell Kekana, James Mpho Sekhaolela, and Raymond Mphuwa Mokaile appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on charges of corruption, or alternatively, extortion.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the four - three from the Silverton K9 unit and crime intelligence unit - asked a woman for money in exchange for her freedom as she was facing an arrest. "The three officials went to the complainant's residence to enquire about her passport and claimed that it contained fake stamps. They allegedly arrested her and demanded R2 million for her release. Malcolm X was the alleged middleman in facilitating the payment," Mjonondwane said. The officers allegedly threatened to arrest the woman's son.

The NPA said the woman eventually caved and gave the men R580,000 and she was released. Mjonondwane said a case of corruption was then reported to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), and after completion of the investigation on October 22, 2023, the Hawks' Serious Corruption Unit effected the arrest. The accused have appeared in court, and the matter has been postponed to October 26 for a formal bail application.

Malcolm has earned a reputation for himself on social media, often giving away money to people in the community. Meanwhile, another social media philanthropist, Bi Phakathi, has rushed to deny that he was the “social media philanthropist” facing charges. He trended on social media after police released a statement on the arrest, leading Mzansi to assume he was the man in cuffs. Phakathi, who earlier revealed that he was having financial struggles, took to X (ex-Twitter) to set the record straight.