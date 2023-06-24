PICS: Man arrested at OR Tambo after trying to smuggle bones of five lions to Vietnam

Pretoria - A 43-year-old man will appear in the Kempton Park Magistrates’ Court on Monday after he was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) on Friday. The man, a foreign national, was arrested when Bidvest security guards at the major airport discovered suspicious items in his luggage, according to Captain Bonnie Nxumalo, spokesperson for the Hawks in Gauteng.

“The Germiston-based Hawks’ economic protected resources members were alerted. The luggage was opened and lion bones were recovered,” said Nxumalo. The man was about to leave South Africa, boarding a flight to Vietnam via Qatar. A man was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport with bones of at least five lions, heading to Vietnam via Qatar. Photo: Hawks “Police further seized foreign currency, a cellphone and two passports. During the preliminary investigation, it was discovered that it is the carcasses of five lions,” said Nxumalo.

The man will be charged for illegal dealing in wildlife, possession of lion bones and contravening the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act (NEMBA). “The Hawks, Bidvest security, Crime Intelligence and an official from the Department of Environmental Affairs were at the scene,” said Nxumalo. A man was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport with bones of at least five lions, heading to Vietnam via Qatar. Picture: Hawks An investigation seeking to arrest more suspects is continuing.

Earlier this month, four men appeared before the Molopo Magistrate’s Court in North West after they were arrested by the Hawks while allegedly selling two pangolins at Mahikeng Mall. Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in North West, Henry Mamothame said South African citizens Kabelo McDonald Batsi, 36, Tebogo Kodwa, 28, appeared alongside Zimbabwean national Deon Clamans Mubhada, 33, and Botswana national Lesego Siana, 45. At the time, Mamothame said the matter was adjourned in court, for verification of the statuses of the accused people in preparation for their bail application.