Police catch burglary suspects in the act

Vigilance by Cape Town police officers resulted in the arrest of four people, including a woman, suspected of burgling a local shop in Retreat on Tuesday. Members of the Steenberg Crime Prevention Unit (CPU) were conducting crime prevention patrols in the area when they noticed a hole in the roof of a shop.

The Western Cape police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg said the group were caught during the early morning hours. “The members were busy with crime prevention patrols when they noticed a hole in the roof of the shop. They went to investigate and caught the suspects in the shop and recovered the stolen property,” Twigg said. Police recovered stolen items. Picture: SAPS “Three adult males and a female were arrested.”

The suspects will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court once they have been charged. In a separate incident on the same day, members of the Boland K9 Unit assisted by members of the Worcester SA Police Service (SAPS) tried stopping a grey BMW that was driving recklessly. A high-speed chase ensued and the vehicle was brought to a halt in Buitenkant Street in Riverview.

“The vehicle and the occupants were searched and the members found a revolver with ammunition and three mandrax tablets in the vehicle,” Twigg said. “The suspects, aged between 26 and 34, were arrested for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and drugs. They will appear in the Worcester Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.” In an unrelated incident, members of Prince Alfred Hamlet SAPS arrested a 36-year-old man after he was caught with a .22 rifle on a farm in the Koue Bokkeveld.