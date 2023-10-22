Police operation in Limpopo net 18 suspects

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said two operations took place on Thursday and the SAPS’ Capricorn District Women Network during its crime prevention operation arrested 18 suspects for various crimes ranging from smuggling illicit cigarettes, possession and dealing on dagga, selling liquor without a permit and the contravention of the Immigration Act.

Police in Limpopo have yielded significant success during operations conducted in Mogwadi and Sebayeng police precincts.

“They also executed the following tasks - roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints, stop and searches, compliance inspections at liquor and second-hand goods dealers as well as walkabouts and visits at the shopping centres and taxi ranks.

“Amongst the arrested suspects there were two tuckshop owners,” Ledwaba said.

Police recovered illicit cigarettes and dagga during operations. Photo: SAPS

In separate incidents, a 37-year-old man and a 25-year-old man were arrested for dealing in dagga from their tuckshop in the Mogwadi policing precinct.