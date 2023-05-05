R400m SA Express tender corruption trial postponed to June

Pretoria - The trial of the four accused arrested in connection with the R400 million SA Express tender corruption has been postponed to June. Tebogo van Wyk, 40, Nothando Dube, 44, Sipho Levy Phiri, 39, and Thabang Mohlokoleng, 54, appeared in the Molopo Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

According to NPA provincial spokesperson Henry Mamothame, the matter was postponed for pretrial conferencing and it will subsequently be moved to the North West High Court. Mamothame said further particulars relating to the case had been shared with defence and the State was ready to proceed with pretrial. Three companies - Batsamai Investment Holdings, Sevilex Investment Holdings and Lavao, Estevao (Pty) Ltd - have been charged with corruption.

The accused were arrested by the North West’s Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation Unit in September 2022. According to a report in 2014, the North West government embarked on a process to reintroduce commercial aircraft to the province’s two airports, Mahikeng and Pilanesberg, on a subsidy estimated at R400m. “It is alleged an amount of R183m was then paid to SA Express between 2015 and 2017 for the services rendered by the ground management companies, which Van Wyk, Dube and Phiri are linked to,” said Mamothame.

“The State further alleges that of the R183m, an amount of R51m was channelled irregularly through the charged companies.” Explaining the charges further, Mamothame said the North West government allegedly appointed SA Express as a service provider to render the service, but this was done allegedly without following the proper supply chain management processes. “The irregularly secured agreement is said to have been signed by the four accused.

“Mohlokoleng is alleged to have signed on behalf of the Department of Transport as the then Accounting Officer in his capacity as the head of the department. “The deal was riddled with procurement irregularities, and monies were paid for the services not rendered.” It is further alleged that all companies appointed to do the ground handling services were indirectly owned by Dube and Phiri.

“The irregularities prejudiced the North West government of millions of rand that could have been directed to service delivery,” said Mamothame. The accused were arrested and charged with 34 counts, which include fraud, corruption, money laundering and the contravention of the Public Finance Management Act. Van Wyk was granted R500 000 bail, Dube was released on R35 000, Phiri was released, and Mohlokoleng was released on R50 000 bail.