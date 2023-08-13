Sadness and pain as loving Cape Town dad is senselessly shot and killed

Tributes continue to pour in for a Cape Town father and soccer player who was gunned down earlier this week. Muraad ‘Junior Kitching, 39, was shot and killed on Women’s Day (August 9) just before 9pm in Essex Street in Woodstock.

Provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed a case of murder is under investigation. “Police members attended the crime scene where the victim was transported to a medical facility in a private vehicle. The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his body. He was declared deceased at the hospital. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is yet to be determined,” Twigg said. Muraad 'Junior' Kitching (in green) alongside his Woodstock Wanderers Football Club team members. Photo: Twitter/@peterjohnmoses Kitching who was a member of the Woodstock Wanderers Football Club was buried according to Muslim rites on Friday.

Fellow teammate and friend, Gasant Abarder said the team is grappling to deal with their profound loss. “Our club, forged in the fires of camaraderie and driven by a shared vision of effecting positive change in our community, now mourns the departure of our dear friend, homeboy, and brother. “Since our club's inception in 1996, we have witnessed Junior's transformation from a sprightly youngster into an exemplary gentleman. In embodying the spirit of our collective aspirations, he became a guiding light for us all.

“Though Junior stood as the youth among us, he acceded beyond the limitations of age, fostering inspiration within myself and countless others, not solely through his accomplishments on the pitch, but through the manner in which he conducted himself,” Abarder said. Kitching was described as knowing no bounds on the field but his true strength of character shone through him revelling in the victories he facilitated for his teammates. “This selfless act of celebration stood as a testament to his indomitable spirit and unwavering dedication to the collective triumph of those around him.

“Off the field, Junior's demeanour exuded humility, modesty, and a touch of bashfulness. Yet, it is in his profound love for children that he etched a lasting impression upon our hearts. He possessed an unwavering adoration for his little ones, and his actions spoke louder than words. “Every hurried return from matches, cutting short his jubilation, was driven by an insatiable yearning to be reunited with his cherished wife and children, the nucleus of his existence,” Abarder explained. He said the pain being felt by all who loved Kitching is immeasurable and the void left behind will be keenly felt.