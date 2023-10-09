Six people gunned down in Heinz Park in 24 hours

Police have confirmed the death of six people in Heinz Park on the Cape Flats in less than 24 hours. The triple murders occurred on Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8.

In the first incident, the provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut said the murders took place after 7pm. He said three men, aged 19, 37, and 51, were shot and killed in Cornflower Street. Two suspects, aged 29 and 30, has since been taken into custody for the triple murder.

Traut said the suspects were taken into custody by detectives attached to the Serious Violent Crime Unit and once charged, the duo are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court. However, Traut said suspects are still being sought for the triple murder which took place in Roos Street at 3.30pm on Sunday. He said four armed suspects opened fire at a group killing two men, aged 34 and 41, and a 17-year-old boy.