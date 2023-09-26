An officer killed and another wounded in Heinz Park, Hawks hunt for suspects

Cape Town - Two more off-duty police officers have been attacked in the latest spate of shootings involving the cops in Cape Town. The officers, stationed in the Bishop Lavis precinct, were in Heinz Park when unknown suspects opened fire at them on Friday evening.

Constables Vuyolwethu Bokini and Odwa Skoti were sitting in a white VW Polo Vivo when they were shot. Bokini, who was struck in the head and upper body, died, while Skoti sustained wounds to his body. The details were sketchy as the police continued to investigate the motive for the attack.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said: “Be advised that Samora Machel SAPS opened a murder as well as an attempted murder docket for further investigation after an attack on Friday, September 22 at about 6.30pm at Eland Street, Philippi on two off-duty policemen, both constables, aged 37 and 33, stationed at Bishop Lavis SAPS. “Circumstances surrounding the death of the 37-year-old and the critical injuries sustained by the 33-year-old policeman are being probed by the DPCI (Hawks).” Constable Vuyolwethu Bokini was murdered in Heinz Park on Friday night. Picture: Supplied Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said: “These attacks are becoming ridiculous, and it should never have, or ever have occurred. This is the third attack on SAPS officers this month alone.

“I extend my sincere condolences to the loved ones of the officer who passed away, and I wish the injured officer a speedy recovery. It seems as if our law enforcement and SAPS officers are being targeted. “I urge our officers to stand strong and not let these events deter them from continuing to combat crime across the various communities. “Anyone with information should make it available to all law enforcement agencies so the perpetrators can be arrested and convicted. There should also be an additional charge, as in my view these are attacks on the state.”