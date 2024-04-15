Slain Toti priest’s husband Werner de Jager dies in hospital

Werner de Jager has passed away at a KwaZulu-Natal hospital. The Department of Correctional Services confirmed to IOL that de Jager died 10 days after being admitted to the King Edward Hospital.

“He was admitted on April 5 following medical complications. On April 15, the DCS was duly informed that the detainee passed away at hospital,” said DCS regional communications officer, Thulani Mdluli. De Jager was meant to stand trial for the murder of his wife, beloved Amanzimtoti priest, Liezel de Jager. He was currently in custody and expected back in the Amanzimtoti Magistrate’s Court next month. IOL previously reported that Liezel’s body was found at the Athlone Park property the family lived on, in October 2021.

It is believed that the mother-of-two had just returned from her morning jog when she was attacked. According to police, the 38-year-old woman had strangulation marks around her neck. Days after Liezel’s death, de Jager was reported missing. He was later found on a sugar plantation near Illovo on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast. His vehicle was discovered by a farmer.

At the time, a private ambulance group, Emer-G-Med, reported that de Jager was found seated in his vehicle. De Jager then fled the province and was arrested in Bloemfontein. He was arrested for her murder and also faced a fraud charge after it came to light that he had taken out an insurance policy in her name.

De Jager was also linked to the deaths of two women near the Free State. Former Action Society director of community safety, Ian Cameron, said he was informed of de Jager’s alleged overdose. Cameron had been advocating for justice for Liezel’s death. Action Society spokesperson, Juanita du Preez, said they received news of de Jager’s death with mixed emotions.