Superspar former HR manager in court for misappropriating funds, creating ghost workers

A former human resource (HR) manager and controller for a Superspar in the Eastern Cape appeared in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on multiple charges of fraud, money laundering, and contravening Section 4 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act. Thobeka Dyam, 38, was the HR manager and controller at the Daku Superspar in Kwazakhele in Gqeberha.

Dyan was arrested by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (also known as the Hawks) Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team based in Gqeberha on Wednesday, January 24. The provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Lieutenant Colonel Avele Fumba, said the incidents took place between February 2015 and July 2019. Fumba said Dyam allegedly created ghost workers by submitting fictitious employees to the payroll office who were no longer employed by the Daku Super Spar.

“The matter was then referred to the Gqeberha Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Team for further probing. After a meticulous investigation by the Hawks, it was uncovered that Dyam allegedly intentionally supplied the payroll company with bank account numbers belonging to her and her brother while having full control over her brother’s account,” Fumba said. The company allegedly suffered a significant loss, with an estimated amount exceeding R592,000. Fumba said Dyam appeared shortly after her arrest and was released on warning.

The case has been remanded to January 31, 2024, and is set to be transferred to the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Gqeberha. The provincial head of the Hawks, Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, commended the investigating team's remarkable efforts in collaboration with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).