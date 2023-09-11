Suspects arrested for transporting R3 million worth of drugs from Gauteng to Cape Town

Two men are expected to appear in the Worcester Magistrate’s Court in the Western Cape on Wednesday on charges of dealing in drugs and drug trafficking. The suspects were arrested by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks) on Monday.

The Western Cape spokesperson for the Hawks, Zinzi Hani, said officers from the Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau team, in conjunction with the Boland K9 unit and Crime Intelligence, strategically intercepted drugs that were being transported from Gauteng to Cape Town. "On September 11, after receiving a tip-off about the drug trafficking, the team conducted an operation on the N1 highway in Worcester, where they identified a suspicious motor vehicle. A total of 60,000 single mandrax tablets were found. The mandrax is estimated to be valued at R3 million. Picture: Hawks "The vehicle was stopped, and during the search, a concealment of suspected drugs was discovered inside the boot. A total of 60,000 single mandrax tablets and 61 packets of mandrax with an estimated street value of R3 million were found," Hani said.

She said the two occupants in the vehicle, aged 46 and 48, were immediately apprehended. The suspects will be charged with crimes relating to drugs and the Drug Trafficking Act 140 of 1992. Hani confirmed the suspects’ court appearance.