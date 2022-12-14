Suspects using skimming devices at several Cape Town ATMs arrested

Cape Town – Two men are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court today, on charges of contravening the Electronic Communications Transaction Act. The men were arrested on Sunday, December 11, for their alleged participation of an ATM skimming device scheme in Claremont.

Members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (Hawks) Serious Commercial Crime Investigation and Banking Crime team arrested the duo. According to the Hawks’ Western Cape spokesperson, Zinzi Hani, the suspects have been linked to using skimming devices at several ATM machines in the Cape Town area. She said the Hawks were alerted to this matter after an incident in Rondebosch.

“Their arrest emanates from the information received on Saturday, December 10, 2022 from Security Management Solutions about a hi-tech device that was placed on the ATM situated in Rondebosch. This resulted in the matter being referred to the Bellville-based Hawks team for further probing,” Hani said. This sparked a joint operation that was conducted on Sunday. “On Sunday, December 11, 2022, a joint operation between the Hawks and Security Management Solution team was conducted where live video footage on the ATM was monitored. Later in the day, two suspects driving a silver BMW were spotted proceeding towards the same ATM.

“Security Management solution positively identified one suspect who removed the cash dispensary camera unit and immediately informed the members of the Hawks who were also observing,” Hani said. She said the team approached the vehicle and arrested the driver and the suspect who was seen removing the cash dispensary unit. “The team recovered the deep insert tool as well as the deep insert hi-tech device in their possession,” Hani said.