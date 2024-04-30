The Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court handed convicted fraudster, Swereen Govender a collective 40 year prison sentence.
IOL previously reported that 57-year old Govender lured family and friends to invest in her Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) business by promising lucrative dividends in return.
It was further reported that investigations revealed that Govender initially paid minimum dividends to investors and then completely stopped at a later stage. A warrant was issued for Govender's arrest however, she fled Gauteng.
Govender was arrested in October 2022 at a lodge in Mahatma Gandhi Road in Durban, where she worked.
"She was charged with investment fraud after she swindled numerous victims out of an estimated amount of over R18 million in 2021. Her arrest followed a public appeal by the Hawks in a media statement," said Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) spokesperson, Captain Lloyd Ramovha.
He added that Govender has been in custody ever since her arrest after her numerous bail bids were successfully opposed.
He said following diligent efforts and unwavering persistence for justice, the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation yielded results when Govender pleaded guilty to 15 counts of fraud at the Palm Ridge Court
“The court has sentenced Govender to a collective 40 years imprisonment. She has however been ordered to spend 15 years effectively as the other years are to run concurrently,” the Hawks said.
Hawks Gauteng head, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa, said given the nature of Swereen's plea and the ongoing implications for numerous victims some of whom are reportedly police officers.
“This is a welcome development in the case for victims to find closure. It should also serve as a warning to the broader public to be aware of similar scams,” Kadwa said.
IOL News