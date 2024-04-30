IOL previously reported that 57-year old Govender lured family and friend s to invest in her Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) business by promising lucrative dividends in return.

It was further reported that investigations revealed that Govender initially paid minimum dividends to investors and then completely stopped at a later stage. A warrant was issued for Govender's arrest however, she fled Gauteng.

Govender was arrested in October 2022 at a lodge in Mahatma Gandhi Road in Durban, where she worked.

"She was charged with investment fraud after she swindled numerous victims out of an estimated amount of over R18 million in 2021. Her arrest followed a public appeal by the Hawks in a media statement," said Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) spokesperson, Captain Lloyd Ramovha.