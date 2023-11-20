Table View cop gunned down

Police in the Western Cape have launched a manhunt after a police captain was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon. The police captain was attached to the Table View police station.

The provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, said the 54-year-old police officer’s colleagues are still reeling in shock at the loss. “Reports indicate the captain attached to Tableview police station was shot in the Site 5 informal settlement on Sunday afternoon by yet-to-be-arrested suspects who later fled with the policeman’s firearm,” Potelwa said. She said the murder is under investigation, and the matter has been handed over to members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks).

Potelwa said the motive for the murder is expected to be unravelled as the investigation unfolds. “Western Cape police management is saddened by this attack on a police officer. Messages of condolences were conveyed to the slain police captain’s family and colleagues. The identity of the 54-year-old victim is yet to be released,” Potelwa said.