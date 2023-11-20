Table View cop gunned down

Police in the Western Cape have launched a manhunt after a police captain was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon.
The police captain was attached to the Table View police station.
The provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, said the 54-year-old police officer’s colleagues are still reeling in shock at the loss.
“Reports indicate the captain attached to Tableview police station was shot in the Site 5 informal settlement on Sunday afternoon by yet-to-be-arrested suspects who later fled with the policeman’s firearm,” Potelwa said.
She said the murder is under investigation, and the matter has been handed over to members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks).
Potelwa said the motive for the murder is expected to be unravelled as the investigation unfolds.
“Western Cape police management is saddened by this attack on a police officer. Messages of condolences were conveyed to the slain police captain’s family and colleagues.
The identity of the 54-year-old victim is yet to be released,” Potelwa said.
The Table View Community Policing Forum (CPF) conveyed the loss to members of the community via its social media platform.
“Please note that due to the sensitivity and nature of what took place, it is still under investigation, and no further information is available until the South African Police Service (SAPS) advises further.
“We are greatly saddened, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of the bereaved. We kindly ask that the privacy of the family be respected during this time,” the CPF statement read.