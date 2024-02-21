Takedown operation results in the arrest of four for fraud, money laundering

A multidisciplinary takedown operation led to the arrest of four suspects across the country being investigated for crimes of fraud and money laundering, which were allegedly perpetrated in Cape Town. The operation led by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks) was led by the Hawks’ National Priority Violent Crime team, Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team, Priority Crime Management Centre, Crime Intelligence, and the City of Cape Town.

The Western Cape spokesperson for the Hawks, Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said the operation took place from Sunday until Monday. “It is alleged that during 2021 the group was involved with the fraudulent purchasing of vehicles, fraudulent registration documents, and the issuing of fraudulent taxi permits. This resulted in banks suffering a loss of millions of rands. “During the investigation, five targets were identified and the fifth target was assassinated in Kuils River in Cape Town in 2023,” Vukubi said.

On Sunday, Sunday, a 46-year-old suspect was arrested in Boksburg in Gauteng. Vukubi said the suspect will appear in transit in the Kempton Magistrate’s Court. A 34-year-old man handed himself over to the Hawks and he is expected to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town on Wednesday.