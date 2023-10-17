Taxi driver, security guard nabbed for stealing diesel at SAPS garage

Two suspects are expected to appear in the Welkom Magistrate’s Court in the Free State soon for theft of diesel. During the early hours of Monday morning, two suspects, a taxi driver and a security guard, were arrested in front of the South African Police Service (SAPS) State garage.

The provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli, said at about 2am, two vigilant members from the Welkom Client Service Centre conducted a camp inspection at the station perimeter while attending to complaints. At this time, the members spotted a minibus taxi in front of the SAPS State garage. “Members approached, but the vehicle pulled away in haste. The vehicle was blocked and searched, and two 25-litre diesel containers and a pipe used to allegedly drain diesel from police vehicles were found. The minibus driver, aged 37, was arrested,” Kareli said.

Further investigation into the matter led officers to arrest a 40-year-old security guard who was on duty at the State garage. “Both suspects were arrested for possession and theft of State property and will appear in the Welkom Magistrate Court soon,” Kareli said. Last month, police in Komatipoort took four men in for questioning, following an incident in which more than 32,000 litres of diesel was stolen from a truck that was reportedly hijacked in Hectorspruit, Mpumalanga.

At the time, police said the driver of a truck loaded with diesel was travelling along the N4 road and decided to stop at a certain fuel station at Mjejana (Hectorspruit). He then reportedly went to a kiosk. On his return (to his truck), it is alleged that he was accosted by three armed men who held him at gunpoint. It is further reported that the suspects allegedly hijacked the driver of his truck, only to abandon it later along the N4 Road near Komatipoort after draining the diesel.