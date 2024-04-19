Three arrested following shooting of KZN dad travelling with 10-year-old son

Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested three suspects for allegedly shooting at a father who was travelling with his 10-year-old son after he stopped at a traffic light on the Old North Coast Road in Phoenix. On Friday, provincial Hawks person Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said police arrested Yasseen Essop, 35, Ryne Naidoo, 27, and Manuel Naidoo, 45, for attempted murder as well as possession of unlicensed firearms in Phoenix.

Mhlongo said on February 12, 2024, the victim was travelling with his 10-year-old son when the incident happened. “Whilst stationary at the Broadlands robot, an unknown suspect alighted in the nearby vehicle and fired several shots towards the victims. The father sustained gunshot wounds and was airlifted to hospital,” said Mhlongo. The 10-year-old was not injured.

Mhlongo said a case of attempted murder was reported at Phoenix police station. He said police received information about suspects involved in the shooting and an operation was conducted over the weekend. “During the operation Essop and Ryne were arrested. Their arrest led to Naidoo who was found in possession of three unlicensed firearms and various live rounds of ammunition. Two licensed firearms and live rounds of ammunition were also seized,” said Mhlongo.

Mhlongo added that the seized firearms will be sent for ballistic tests to verify whether they were used in the commission of other crimes. Essop and Ryne were charged for two counts of attempted murder while Naidoo was charged for possession of unlicensed firearms . They briefly appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Monday and they were remanded in custody.