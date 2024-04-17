Rocklands residents live in fear over gang shootings following the murder of former Americans gang boss

Cape Town - Rocklands residents say they are being held hostage by an onslaught of gang fights amid the recent murder of former Americans gang boss, Mogamat Sadeka Madatt. The residents living in former Americans gang strongholds said they feared for the safety of their children. They said members of the Fancy Boys gang were openly brandishing firearms as they embarked on a hostile takeover of the drug turf formerly run by Madatt’s brother, Kaldimola “Dimes” Madatt.

According to witnesses, Madatt was shot and killed as he returned to the Kapteinsklip informal settlement two weeks ago. He had reportedly walked with a friend to collect money from an ATM and purchase food when he was spotted by members of the rival gang. His widow, Malikah, 38, said that despite not being involved in gang activity, he came under attack.

Police later arrested Abubakar Coetzee, 38, for the murder and he was remanded in custody. According to a 56-year-old resident, who asked not to be named, residents were surprised when the body of an alleged Americans gangster was found on a field near Defiant Crescent. “He was attacked because he refused to join the Fancy Boys. Everyone who refuses to join the Fancy Boys gets killed.

“On Monday the Fancy Boys came to shoot at Dimes’s house and everyone was fearing for their lives. “On Monday the parents living near Spine Road High School blockaded the road to ensure the children get home safely. “We need intervention in Rocklands and more SAPs visibility before an innocent person dies.”

Police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi said: “Mitchells Plain police responded to a complaint of an incident on Sunday. Upon their arrival in Defiant Street, Rocklands, at around 6am, they found the body of a 40-year-old man who had sustained stab wounds. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and they are yet to be arrested. “The motive for this attack is still under investigation. Mitchells Plain police are investigating a murder.”