Three tavern patrons killed after armed assailants with high calibre firearms open fire

Three people were killed when unknown assailants, carrying high calibre firearms, attacked tavern patrons in Tweefontein, Mpumalanga after 10pm on Sunday night. “According to information, two armed men entered the tavern, carrying high calibre firearms during the time when the tavern was still open. It is further reported that the armed suspects then opened fire indiscriminately,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

“It was during this time when the three male victims were shot at and sustained serious injuries.” Paramedics and police were called to the scene, and upon arrival, the three victims aged 36, 43 and 50 were certified dead by the medical personnel. “Police are investigating three counts of murder and so far, no one has been arrested. The victims who are known to the SAPS have not yet been formally identified by their families and the motive for the shooting is currently unknown,” said Mdhluli.

“Police urge anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the suspects to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111, or send information via My SAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.” Meanwhile, a 72-hour mobilization plan has been activated and a team of experts in the investigation field has been assembled with the hope of tracking down the attackers. Police in Mpumalanga have vowed that the killers will be hunted down and “swiftly brought to book”.

Last year, IOL reported that three assailants shot seven people at a tavern in Dundonald outside Mayflower. At the time, police information revealed that the three assailants entered a tavern at around 4am on a Sunday and pointed firearms at the patrons. Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the assailants then started robbing the patrons in the tavern.