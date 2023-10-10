Two bust for over R400,000 worth of mandrax

Two men are expected to appear in the Tembalethu Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday after being arrested for possessing drugs worth over R400,000 and R3,000 in cash on Monday. The Western Cape spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks), Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani said the duo, aged 31 and 53 were bust by a multidisciplinary team.

The team comprised of members of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team based in George, Crime Intelligence, George police and Oteniqua K9 unit. The suspects were found to be in possession of mandrax. Two suspects were bust with 8,000 mandrax tablets worth over R400,000. Photo: Hawks “This comes after the team reacted to information received on Sunday, October 8, regarding two suspects that will collect a suspicious parcel at particular premises in George. The parcel was said to contain a consignment of drugs,” Hani said.

Two suspects were bust with 8,000 mandrax tablets worth over R400,000. Photo: Hawks “The team conducted observation at the premises. At about 9.25am [on Monday], a white VW Polo stopped at the said premises.” She said one suspect collected the parcel while the other suspect was waiting in the vehicle. When the other suspect returned to the vehicle with the parcel, the duo was about to leave the premises and that is when the law enforcement team stopped the vehicle and conducted a search.

Hani said the K9 narcotic dog reacted positively to a parcel. “The parcel was opened in the suspects' presence, and eight packets containing a total of 8,000 mandrax tablets were discovered inside the parcel,” Hani said. “The duo was subsequently arrested on charges of drug dealing and are scheduled to appear before the Tembalethu Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, October 11.”