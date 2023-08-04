Two juveniles among four people arrested for the brutal murder of farmer, attempted murder on his wife

The four people arrested in connection with the murder of Mpumalanga farmer, Theo Frederik Bekker and the attempted murder of his wife, appeared in the Balfour Magistrate’s Court on Friday, the National Prosecuting Authority said.
Siyanda Gift Ziqubu, 18, and 18-year-old Kgahliso Motoung appeared alongside two juveniles, who cannot be named.
The four are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, pointing of a firearm, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.
Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Mpumalanga, Monica Nyuswa said the case was postponed to Monday next week for legal representation.
The murder-accused are remanded in custody, pending the outcome of their bail application.
“It is alleged that on July 30, the accused acted for a common purpose and went to the victims’ place in Grootvlei, in Balfour. On their arrival, they attacked the deceased and demanded money and a firearm from him.
“It is further alleged that they suffocated the deceased’s wife with a plastic bag and assaulted her several times. They then robbed the victims of an undisclosed amount of money, a firearm, and a vehicle which they drove away with,” said Nyuswa.
The four were arrested after the vehicle they had stolen from the farm was involved in a crash in Villiers, Free State.
Police were alerted about the vehicle crash and that the occupants were fleeing the scene, and the police rushed to the scene.
While searching the vehicle, police discovered that the firearm in the car, and the Renault Kwid belonged to the victims of the murder and robbery in Mpumalanga.
Nyuswa said the NPA will oppose bail, due to the seriousness of the offence.
