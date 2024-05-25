Two Nigerians, SA man arrested at Sandton house where alleged trafficked woman was repeatedly raped and given drugs

A South African man and two Nigerian nationals were among two people arrested by the Hawks, accused of human trafficking, after a woman was allegedly sexually exploited and given drugs at a house in Sandton. South African citizen Seeraj Wally, 43, and two Nigerian nationals, Ifeanyi Michael Ugbobuaku, 39, and and Matthew Adeogun, 38, were arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) earlier this week.

The accused appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Friday, facing charges including trafficking in persons, rape, drug dealing, and contravening the Immigration Act. “An integrated team that comprised the South African Police Service’s National Joint Operation and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) and the Department of Home Affairs head office acted swiftly on intelligence of a 34-year-old victim being kept against her will at house number 130 Daisy Street, at Sandton,” said Gauteng provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Lloyd Ramovha. The law enforcement team tactically entered the Sandton premises and found four occupants, three men and one woman who identified herself as the victim.

Three men, Seeraj Wally, Ifeanyi Michael Ugbobuaku, and Matthew Adeogun have been arrested after police rescued a woman who was allegedly kept at a Sandton house against her will, and sexually exploited. Picture: Hawks “The house was searched, and a small quantity of narcotics comprising mandrax and crystal meth were found. Preliminary investigation indicated that the drugs belonged to Matthew Adeogun,” said Ramovha. Matthew Adeogun. Picture: Hawks The case was registered at Sandton police station following the detention of the trio. “The victim has recounted her ordeal at the hands of her captors, including being subjected to sexual exploitation and a life of drugs.

“It is believed that there are many other victims who might have fallen prey to the same arrested perpetrators. They are urged to contact the investigation officer in this case, Warrant Officer Don Barath on 082 319 9446,” said Ramovha. The Hawks said information received will be treated with strict confidentiality. The Alexandra Magistrate’s Court has adjourned the case until May 31 2024 for bail application.

“Their bail bid will be vigorously opposed. This is owing to the serious nature of the charges preferred against the accused,” said Ramovha. Meanwhile, Gauteng head of the Hawks, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa has praised the integrated law enforcement team for “a splendid operation”. Gauteng head of the Hawks, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa. Picture: Hawks “Though it is common course that trafficking in persons happens worldwide, the Hawks will stop at nothing to ensure that the perpetrators of this modern-day human slavery are dealt with decisively,” said Kadwa.