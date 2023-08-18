Two police officers arrested for robbery and attempted murder

Two police officers in Gauteng are expected to appear in the Westonaria Magistrate’s Court on Monday, August 21. According to the national spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), Robbie Raburabu, the arrested suspects are two sergeants from the Carletonville Detectives and the Fochville Detectives, respectively.

Raburabu said the arrests were perpetrated by members attached to Ipid in Gauteng, members of the South African Police Services (SAPS) as well as members of the Bekkersdal and Fochville communities. The sergeants are alleged to have robbed two people. "The two police officers are alleged to have robbed two victims of cash and cellphones.

"They also allegedly set a vehicle alight in Bekkersdal before escaping from the scene of the crime on foot. "Members of the community gave chase," Raburabu said. The police were called after the crime, and one suspect was apprehended and taken in for questioning.